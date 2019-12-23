Watch: Saudi blogger's special Hanukkah message

Hebrew-speaking Saudi blogger Mohammed Saud who endorsed Netanyahu sings 'Al Hanissim' in honor of Hanukkah.

A pro-Israel Saudi blogger released a special video clip in Hebrew in honor of the Hanukkah festival, which began Sunday evening.

Mohammed Saud, who often speaks Hebrew in his video clips on social media, sang ‘Al Hanissim’ Sunday night in a Facebook post released in honor of Hanukkah.

Last month, Saud, a resident of Riyadh, met with former White House special envoy Jason Greenblatt, a long-time ‘Twitter friend’.

In a Hebrew tweet, Saud lauded Greenblatt, calling him an “amazing person who wants and is trying to bring peace” to the Middle East.

“I hope for peace between Israel and Saudi Arabia, that Saudis will visit Israel, and Israelis will visit Saudi Arabia,” continued Saud. “God bless Israel and the US and Saudi Arabia.”

Earlier this year, Saud released videos of himself singing both Ashkenazi and Sephardi piyyutim (liturgical poems) in honor of Rosh Hashanah.

In September, just ahead of the election to the 22nd Knesset, Saud called on Israeli citizens to vote for the right-leaning parties, warning that "the situation is difficult; Netanyahu must form the government."

Saud was part of a delegation of media personalities from Arab countries who arrived in Israel at the invitation of the Foreign Ministry in July. The delegation visited sites such as Yad Vashem and the Knesset.

While visiting the Temple Mount, fellow Muslims verbally attacked Saud, spat at him, and threw chairs at him.