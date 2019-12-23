Cruz: We are grateful for our close ally Israel

US Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) on Sunday issued a statement marking the start of Hanukkah.

“This evening, the Jewish people will gather together to celebrate the Festival of Lights. This holiday is a time to remember and celebrate the heroic revolt and triumph of the Maccabees, who liberated the historic land of Judea, rededicated the Second Temple in Jerusalem, and restored the right to worship freely. During this time, we are grateful for our close ally Israel, who stands as a beacon of liberty, and shines as a bright light in one of the darkest regions in the world,” said Cruz.

“As the celebration begins this evening and the menorah is lit for eight nights, Heidi and I wish the Jewish people a very Happy Hanukkah,” he added.

Earlier on Sunday, US President Donald Trump wished Jews a happy Hanukkah as the eight day-long festival began.

Along with a brief video message issued via the Republican Jewish Coalition, President Trump also released a written message via the White House press secretary, touting the US-Israel alliance, which he said was "stronger than ever" under his administration.

"Melania and I send our warmest wishes to Jewish people in the United States, Israel, and across the world as you commence the 8-day celebration of Hanukkah.”