Ex-Justice Minister says only the president can decide whom to entrust with forming a gov't. 'It's not me saying this; it's a Basic Law.'

New Right leader and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked responded on Sunday to the Supreme Court's decision to rule on whether Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu can form a new government in light of his legal situation.

"Only the president of the state can decide whom to entrust with forming a government, and the Supreme Court cannot interfere with his decision," Shaked said. "I'm not the one saying this; the Basic Law of the president of the state says this."

"Overriding or distorting the Basic Laws is a serious mistake that will shatter the public trust in the legal system and lead to a feeling of a governmental coup."

Earlier on Sunday, the Supreme Court announced that the first hearing on the question of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu forming a government will be held on December 31 next week.

The panel will be chaired by Supreme Court President Esther Hayot. The hearing will be conducted by Judges Hanan Melcer and Uzi Fogelman.