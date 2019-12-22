Why isn't the home of Rina Shnerb's killer being demolished?

The IDF has refrained from mapping home of terrorist squad head who perpetrated the attack by the Ein Bubin spring.

The IDF has refrained from demolishing the home of terrorist Samar Arabid, a senior member of the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) who headed the terrorist squad that murdered Rina Shnerb at a spring near Dolev four months ago.

Arabid (44), a resident of Ramallah, recruited terrorists for the terrorist squad, and built and activated the explosive device that exploded at the Ein Bubin spring. During his interrogation by the Shin Bet, "special measures" were used against Arabid and his interrogation was defined as an "urgent investigation."

Arabid was wounded in the course of his investigation and was hospitalized in serious condition for a few days. Following the investigation, explosive devices and other materials were discovered that had been prepared for further terrorist attacks in Judea and Samaria.

In October, about two months after the attack, IDF soldiers began mapping out the home of Walid Hanatsha, a member of the terrorist squad who helped carry out the attack by the spring, in preparation for its demolition. The homes of terrorists Yazin Hussin Hasani Maimas and Qassam Shabli have also been mapped.

However, the home of Arabid, the terrorist squad's head, has not been mapped and the IDF does not intend to demolish it.

The B'Tselem organization stated: "It's absurd that four months after the attack, the home of Samar Arabid has not even been mapped. It's forbidden that any deal or legal argument can prevent the destruction of the brutal murderer's house. B'Tselem calls on Defense Minister Naftali Bennett to immediately demand that the IDF map and issue a demolition order for the terrorist's home. Destruction of terrorists' homes is the last remaining deterrence tool and should not be dissolved again. ''

The IDF spokesperson responded: "The issue of demolition of the terrorist's home is under examination."