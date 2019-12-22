Netanyahu looks to cancel primaries for Likud's Knesset slate

The Likud's chief legal adviser filed an appeal to the Likud court to revoke primaries for the party's list.

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu signed an appeal to Likud's internal court to cancel primaries for the Likud list, Ynet reported on Sunday afternoon.

Likud had sought to maintain the party's list from the previous elections but the court ruled last week that maintaining the list is against Likud law and the party must hold additional primaries.

Attorney Avi Halevy, the Likud party’s chief legal adviser, filed the appeal on Sunday on behalf of Netanyahu, requesting further discussion on the matter. In light of the appeal, signed by the party's leader, the issue will be discussed further by an expanded panel of five judges.

According to the Ynet report, many believed until now that Netanyahu wanted to hold primaries in order to harm MKs who expressed support for MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is competing against him for leadership of the party.

However, Sa'ar doesn't seem fazed by the prospect of primaries. "I didn't get involved in the issue but I personally don't have any problem with the court's decision," Sa'ar said. "Everyone welcomes the decision. We won't appeal it."

MK Haim Katz, chairman of the Likud Central Committee, feels differently, saying that he hopes that the Likud court will revoke the decision.

"The MKs who were elected [in the last elections] served in a transitional Knesset and not in an active Knesset," Katz said. "We should allow them to actualize their mission and serve Israeli citizens. I hope that in the expanded discussion, reason will prevail and the judges will understand the cost of holding primaries to the Likud and the state and prevent primaries."