Yisrael Beytenu MK: Video comparing me to Hitler is incitement

MK Alex Kushnir files complaint to the Knesset Chief Security Officer against campaign video comparing him to Adolf Hitler.

Yisrael Beytenu MK Alex Kushnir responded on Sunday afternoon to the video posted on social media on Sunday morning comparing statements he made to those of Adolf Hitler in the 1930s.

"The shocking video released this morning trying to compare me to Hitler is simply blatant incitement," Kushnir wrote on Facebook.

"My grandfather left his home in order to fight the Nazis during World War II. When he returned home in 1945, he found out that his 11 siblings were murdered by the Nazis. He didn't even have a mass grave [to visit]."

The video showed Hitler inciting the Germans, saying "Until when?" and Kushnir asserting in a campaign ad: "Enough! Only a strong Yisrael Beytenu can guarantee a government without Orthodox Jews. Only we will stop the dictates of the religious. If not us, then who?"

Kushnir also filed a complaint about the video to Knesset Chief Security Officer Yosef Griff.

Kushnir blamed the haredi MKs and leaders for the video. "The video is a direct result of the unbridled attacks of the haredi leaders and MKs against me. Now the question is whether this unprecedented inciteful video will be condemned."

"Wishing all of us a Happy Hanukah," Kushnir concluded. "We should emerge from darkness to light."