First Hanukkah candle-lighting around the globe First night of Hanukkah begins in New Zealand, marking the start of the 8-day festival of lights.

Rabbi Ariel Tau First Hanukkah candle-lighting in the world Hanukkah, the festival of lights, began at sundown in New Zealand Sunday evening. Rabbi Ariel Tal, an emissary of the Strauss-Amiel Institute from the Or Torah Stone Network, and the rabbi of New Zealand's Wellington communities, held the first candle-lighting ceremony for Hanukkah in the world. About 50 people attended the event.





