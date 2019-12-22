Celebrating the revelation of Hassidut

At the annual 19th of Kislev Chabad celebration in Jerusalem we met leading singer Avraham Fried as he performed 12 shows in 4 days.

Yoni Kempinski,

Avraham Fried at Tzama 2019
Avraham Fried at Tzama 2019
Chaim Tuito

Tags:Chabad, Avraham Fried



top