Hold On: Amudim band supports survivors of sexual abuse

Having successfully reached hundreds of thousands through multiple award winning PSA videos that tackle difficult problems head on, Amudim extends a helping hand again with Hold On, a powerful music video addressing the lingering effects of unresolved trauma.

An all-star collaboration with Nissim Black featuring Avi Kraus, Hold On depicts the struggles of a man haunted by memories of being sexually abused as a child. Shrouded in darkness both day and night, his attempts to outrun the past prove fruitless as he continually relives the horrors that took place decades earlier. Hold On conveys a message of hope and healing, acknowledging the difficulties of overcoming trauma while assuring those who are suffering that Amudim’s dedicated staff will be there for them every step of the way.

Hold On was produced by Olam Media in conjunction with Amudim’s Reignited Studios, and features music and lyrics by Yosef Brown and Nissim Black, who credited Amudim for its willingness to address sensitive and often uncomfortable issues.

“All the things that no one talks about, Amudim shows up; and once the cat has finally been let out of the bag, we can address the problems and find solutions,” said Black. “I think that more than medicines or pharmaceuticals, this song, coupled with this video, has the ability to bring a lot of healing to a lot of people.”

Those sentiments were echoed by Kraus, who describes music as the language of the soul, with videos’ amplifying its powerful reach.

“From its title ‘Hold On’ to the recurring chorus of ‘Don’t let go,’ this video gives a strong message to those who are suffering,” said Kraus. “I hope and pray that Hold On will touch people’s hearts, inspiring those who need help to reach out, and prompting those who understand Amudim’s message to partner with this incredible organization.”

“This is an amazing collaborative effort with talented artists who are working to raise awareness of the excruciating topic of abuse, along with the vital message that there is always hope,” expresses Amudim Director Zvi Gluck. “As an organization, we’re always on the lookout for innovative ways to raise awareness so that those in pain or those who know someone suffering, can finally get the help they need, even for traumas that took place many years ago.”

Since its inception, Amudim has employed a wide variety of strategies to reach individuals struggling with abuse and addiction. Gluck shares that he hopes that this latest PSA will strike a chord with those haunted by episodes that linger in their memories.

“We’ve seen with each of our PSA videos that the messages resonate, and we hope that Hold On will have even more people realizing that help is just a phone call away.”