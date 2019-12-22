'There are no Israeli victims according to the ICC'

Dr. Roy Schöndorf, Deputy Attorney General in International Law, slammed the decision of ICC chief prosecutor Fatou Bensouda to open a full investigation into alleged Israeli “war crimes” in PA-controlled territories.

"It is appropriate that the judges reject the plaintiff's request in The Hague, but even if an investigation is decided, we will face the challenge and face it," Schöndorf said in an interview with Galai Tzahal (Army Radio) Sunday morning.

Schöndorf noted that the description of the situation by the court prosecutor is unfair, "In the prosecutor's description there are no Israeli victims, no terror, only a Palestinian narrative that tries to roll responsibility for Israel."

"It is very disappointing that the court case allows it to become a political tool against Israel," he added.

"The plaintiff in the International Court of Justice in the Hague is biased against Israel, any reasonable person reading the report will come to this conclusion. She deals with what are -according to her - crimes on the Israeli side and ignores the crimes on the Palestinian side.'

Last night, Attorney General Dr. Avichai Mandelblit issued a statement sternly rejecting the decision of the International Criminal Court.

"The tribunal does not and cannot have jurisdiction for obvious legal reasons, and no legal fraud will change that," Mandelblit said. "There is no room for international judicial intervention in this situation, on the part of the tribunal which should have dealt with the most serious atrocities in places where the rule of law has collapsed,"