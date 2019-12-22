2 dead in accident in Ramat Gan

Two dead, five injured, in accident near the Aluf Sadeh Interchange.

Two people were killed in an accident on Highway 4 near the Aluf Sadeh Interchange in Ramat Gan on Sunday morning.

Two other people were seriously injured and three were lightly injured. They were evacuated by Magen David Adom paramedics to the Tel Hashomer Hospital.

As a result of the accident, the road has been closed to traffic in both directions. Police and fire fighting forces are at the scene.

In another accident earlier Sunday morning, a 42-year-old pedestrian was seriously injured when she was hit a car hit on Route 562, north of Kadima-Zoran.

Magen David Adom paramedics gave her medical treatment and evacuated her to the Meir Hospital in Kfar Saba. The driver of the vehicle, who suffered light injuries, was also evacuated to hospital.