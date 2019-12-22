Iran: Pompeo a 'loudspeaker for bullying'

Iran livid after Pompeo announces new sanctions against two judges.

Iran called US foreign policy "delusional" and branded Secretary of State Mike Pompeo a "loudspeaker for bullying, deceit and disdain", AFP reported.

The comments by Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi came on Friday, a day after Washington announced new sanctions against Tehran.

Pompeo, announcing the measures against two Iranian judges on Thursday, said Washington would also restrict visas for Iranian officials.

"They will not achieve anything this way," Iran's Foreign Ministry Spokesman Abbas Mousavi said in a statement quoted by AFP.

"They have shown nothing to America's people and the world other than an inefficient, delusional, static and bullying foreign policy," he added.

Pompeo said the new measures were "for the sake of human dignity" and that the United States stands with the Iranian people.

Mousavi, for his part, claimed that Pompeo was unfit to be in the "civilized field" of diplomacy.

"Foreign ministers are usually the heralds of peace, friendship, dialogue and respect while Mr. Pompeo is a loudspeaker for bullying, deceit and disdain," he said.

The tensions between the US and Iran have escalated since US President Donald Trump withdrew from the 2015 Iran nuclear deal last year and reimposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

The Trump administration has already ended the vast majority of new visas for Iranians. Earlier this month, Washington sanctioned Iran’s biggest airline and its shipping network.

In response to the US withdrawal from the nuclear deal and its imposition of sanctions, Iran has scaled back its compliance with the 2015 deal.

While announcing the latest sanctions, Pompeo condemned Iranian authorities over a crackdown against protests sparked by fuel price hikes.

Earlier this week, Amnesty International published updated numbers and said that at least 304 people died during the unrest.

Iran, which blamed the unrest on "rioters" and its enemies, has dismissed such figures as "utter lies".