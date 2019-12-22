Netanyahu meets leading Sephardic rabbi

Ahead of the primaries in the Likud, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Saturday night met with Rabbi Meir Mazuz, the head of the Kisse Rahamim yeshiva and a leading Sephardic rabbi.

Hundreds of Likud members are students at the Kisse Rahamim yeshiva. The meeting was brokered by Rabbi Mazuz’s student, MK Shlomo Karhi.

At the meeting, the Prime Minister asked to receive public support from Rabbi Mazuz. It is unclear whether Rabbi Mazuz will grant the request because of his warm relationship with MK Gideon Sa'ar, who is expected to arrive at the rabbi's home on Sunday.

The Prime Minister was due to arrive at the rabbi's home a few days ago, but the visit was canceled at the last minute. Netanyahu, who was at an election conference in Petah Tikva, continued to another destination.

Meanwhile, Sa'ar participated on Saturday night at an event in Ramat Gan with over 150 Likud members and said, "Change is a good thing. It's a welcome thing. Every system - private or public - needs change. And it's time to make a change. We followed the Prime Minister for more than 20 years.”

“But the Prime Minister is blocked and it is unfair that the Likud will remain blocked and the state will be stuck. If we do not make a change this Thursday, there will likely be a change in the elections on March 2: the rise of a left-wing government to power that will risk everything dear to us.”

“The polls show that if the Likud is headed by me, the bloc already has 60-61 seats. Those numbers will jump after I am elected on Thursday. I know how to bring new audiences. We can reach an achievement of 40 seats!" said Sa’ar.