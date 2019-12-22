Man breaks into Yeshiva University, sets fires as students sleep

Police arrest man who broke into Yeshiva University dorm and set fires using matches intended for lighting Hanukkah menorah.

Arutz Sheva Staff,

Police arrested a man who broke into a dormitory at Yeshiva University in Manhattan and set fires using matches intended for lighting a Hanukkah menorah, The Associated Press reports.

No one was injured by the fires that were set early Friday. Fire department officials said there was no indication the episode was a hate crime, according to the report.

The suspect, 33-year-old Peter Weyand, was awaiting arraignment Saturday after being arrested on arson and other charges. It was unclear whether he has a lawyer who can comment on the charges.

Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro said Weyand set three separate fires at the dorm as students slept around 4:00 a.m. Friday. The blazes were quickly extinguished.

The fire department released surveillance video showing a man kicking out part of a glass door to the lobby and then crawling through it, briefly picking up a front-desk phone and continuing into the building.

