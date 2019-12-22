Berlin Christmas market given all-clear after bomb scare

Berlin police give the all-clear after evacuating Christmas market which was targeted by a terrorist three years ago.

Berlin police gave the all-clear on Saturday night after evacuating a Christmas market that was the scene of a fatal attack three years ago to investigate a possible suspicious object, which they did not find.

“Our police measures around #Breitscheidplatz are finished. A dangerous object has not been found,” Berlin police tweeted, according to Reuters.

“In the evening, our colleagues had found two people who behaved suspiciously at the #Breitscheidplatz and checked them,” they added.

The Bild newspaper quoted a police spokesman who said that the two men were stopped after leaving the square at a conspicuously fast pace and that, on taking their names, officers believed one was the subject of an arrest warrant.

However, the officers subsequently realized the man’s name was similar to someone facing an arrest warrant, but not an exact match.

In 2016, the same market saw a terror attack in which 12 people were killed by an Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist who rammed into a crowd of civilians.

Germany has been on a high level of alert due to a series of terrorist attacks in the country in recent years.

In one attack, a 17-year-old Afghani with an axe attacked passengers on a train in Wurzburg before being shot dead by security forces.

In a second incident, an attacker set off a bomb in a restaurant in Ansbach, killing himself and wounding 12 others.

In June of 2017, German authorities arrested a Tunisian man on suspicion of trying to build a biological weapon using the deadly poison ricin.