Berlin: Christmas market evacuated due to bomb scare

The Christmas market at Breitscheidplatz in Berlin, Germany, was evacuated Saturday due to fears that a bomb had been placed in the area.

A concert at the nearby Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church had also been cut short due to the scare, police said on Twitter. Bild quoted police as saying that evacuation of the Christmas market was "calm and prudent."

Two people were arrested on suspicion of terror activity, and searches were conducted to locate the suspicious object.

According to Berlin's Morgenpost, one of the suspects was known to the police for involvement in explosives, while the other was a man from North Rhine-Westphalia. The Sun quoted local reports as saying both suspects are believed to be Syrian.

In a series of tweets, Berlin police said they did not locate a suspicious object, but that trains would not stop at the Zoo station.

In 2016, the same market saw a terror attack in which 12 people were killed by an ISIS terrorist who rammed into a crowd of civilians.