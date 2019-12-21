Dozens of Jewish Home members protest Jewish Home's merger with Otzma Yehudit.

In a letter, they wrote: "We, deputy mayors, members of local councils, heads of [Jewish Home] branches, [Jewish Home] branch members, activists, and members of the Jewish Home Central Committee, were astounded to discover that you signed a merger agreement with Otzma Yehudit (as differentiated from a technical bloc) without the knowledge of your members and your partner MK [Moti] Yogev and before the Central Committee held a discussion on more appropriate and natural mergers."

"[We're also astounded by the fact that] you continue to conduct political moves without party members as well as take every step not to hold democratic primaries and prevent other Religious Zionist leaders from running [for leadership of the party] - only in order to block them and maintain your position.

"Since we have been representatives of Jewish Home branches and councils for many years, and because of the fact that the Jewish Home is a veteran party with lawfully elected institutions and is not a one-man party, you are requested to promptly announce the cancellation of the agreement, to bring your proposals to the party's Central Committee for a real discussion (the Central Committee is not a rubber stamp!) and hold democratic primaries.

"We are representatives of the Jewish Home in Israel - in councils, branches and the Central Committee - who have been democratically elected and have been serving Religious Zionism on a voluntary basis for many years. No one will steal the party from us with political tricks.

"There is no reason to drag a wonderful party into a political abyss and prevent the possibility of uniting the various streams of Religious Zionism only because of your fear of competition.

"If you don't immediately approach the Jewish Home Central Committee with party primaries and a democratic process, we will approach the party's Central Committee and announce democratic primaries which will bring back the public's trust and the legitimacy which we have lost in the past year."