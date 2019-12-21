Couple were told to say goodbye to 4-month-old son

“Chaim Mordechai,

You are a gibor (strong one).

Just wait, everything will pass.

Chaim Mordechai,

My little angel.”

These are just a few lines of the achingly beautiful song written by Yehoshua Klepner for his three-year-old son. Chaim Mordechai, also known as Motty, has experienced the unimaginable in his brief life. Born with a heart defect, Motty underwent heart surgery as an infant. The surgery was unsuccessful, and his parents were told that he would not survive. After being placed on a respirator, however, a ‘miracle’ occurred: The baby’s heart began to beat again.

For months, parents Yehoshua & Gitty stayed by their ‘miracle’ baby’s side. In a shocking turn, Motty developed gangrene in his limbs. Doctors were forced to amputate one of his hands, and to clip the fingers on the other.

Now 3 years old, little Motty continues to fight: Partially blind, and struggling to breathe and walk, he relies heavily on intensive treatments to function. Unfortunately, however, his parents can no longer afford to meet his medical needs. Donations are being accepted to help the little blonde-haired, blue-eyed boy receive the help he so desperately needs.

Any and all help is deeply appreciated by his parents, whose love and care are so beautifully expressed in their dedication to their son’s health.

