The NYT ranks the Israeli series on which 'Homeland' is based as the best international TV series of the decade.

The Israeli "Prisoners of War" TV series created by Liat Benasuly and Gidi Raff was ranked first on a list of 30 television series as the best international TV series of the decade by The New York Times on Friday.

"The show that inspired 'Homeland' turned out to be something quite different: tense but in a quiet, leisurely, realistic style; a taut and intelligent political thriller that was above all a melancholy, at times heartbreaking character study of soldiers and families damaged by war," the New York Times wrote.

The series aired on the Hulu streaming service in over 65 countries, was sold to Tata Sky, India's largest television provider and aired on Netflix on August 1, 2018.

The Israeli "Fauda" series, developed by Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz, was ranked in eighth place.