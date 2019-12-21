Gantz: 'No basis for demand to investigate Israel'

Blue and White Chairman MK Benny Gantz, who is a former IDF Chief of Staff, on Saturday evening responded to the International Criminal Court's (ICC) decision to investigate Israel for alleged "war crimes" committed against the "Palestinians."

In a series of tweets, Gantz wrote: "I served the State of Israel for 38 years, from a soldier to the 20th Chief of Staff of the IDF. I unequivocally state that the IDF is among the most moral armies in the world."

"IDF soldiers carry with them the spirit of the IDF, a code of ethics upholding the sanctity of weapons and of human dignity – in accordance with which we have always acted and will always act. The IDF and the State of Israel do not commit war crimes.

"There is no basis for the demand to initiate an investigation against Israel at the Hague – it is clear that this is a political decision, not a legal one.

"I once again emphasize that when it comes to the international legitimacy and right of the State of Israel to defend itself, there is no coalition and no opposition. We will all fight for justice and for our basic right to protect the State of Israel and our citizens."