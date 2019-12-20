Pelosi invites Trump to deliver State of the Union

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) on Friday invited President Donald Trump to deliver his annual State of the Union address on February 4, The Hill reported.

"In their great wisdom, our Founders crafted a Constitution based on a system of separation of powers: three co-equal branches acting as checks on each other. To ensure that balance of powers, the Constitution calls for the president to 'from time to time give to the Congress Information of the State of the Union,'" Pelosi wrote in a letter to Trump.

"In the spirit of respecting our Constitution, I invite you to deliver your State of the Union address before a Joint Session of Congress on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 in the Chamber of the US House of Representatives," she added.

A White House aide told The Hill that Trump had accepted the invitation.

Pelosi's letter comes two days after the House voted almost exclusively along party lines to impeach Trump, alleging that he abused his power by pressing the Ukrainian government to investigate a political opponent and that he obstructed Congress in lawmakers' probe into his actions.

It is unclear whether a Senate trial on the two articles of impeachment will have already taken place by the February 4 date or if it will be ongoing.

Regardless, the Senate is likely to reject the impeachment due to the Republican majority there.

Last year, Pelosi initially retracted the invitation to Trump to deliver the State of the Union due to the partial government shutdown that was going on at the time.

After the sides reached an agreement to end the shutdown, Pelosi once again extended an invitation to Trump to deliver the speech.

(Arutz Sheva’s North American desk is keeping you updated until the start of Shabbat in New York. The time posted automatically on all Arutz Sheva articles, however, is Israeli time.)