Does rising anti-Semitism mean the time is right for Aliyah?

The causes behind contemporary anti-Semitism and why now is the time - more than ever - Jews should be making Aliyah to Israel.

When jew hatred grow, Is this the right time for Aliyah?

Dr. Sam Minskoff, a member of the Aliyah Team at Arutz Sheva, discusses the 'victim dynamic' embedded in the Jewish soul that 'keeps' Jews in exile where Jew hating violence continues to increase and escalate exponentially.

These days as anti-Semitism all over the world is increasing, every Jew may have to ask himself whether this is the right time to immigrate to Israel.

The answers can be very varied and varied - but the reality requires deep thought and preoccupation with a Jewish face on the question of immigration in the face of anti-Semitism.