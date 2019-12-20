Jewish Home, Otzma Yehudit agree to joint run

Otzma Yehudit to get 3rd, 6th, 9th, slots on joint list, after Rafi Peretz, Itamar Ben-Gvir meet. Both sides call National Union to join.

The Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit parties will run together on a joint ticket in the election for the 23rd Knesset on March 2nd.

Education Minister and Jewish Home chief Rafi Peretz met with Otzma Yehudit chairman Itamar Ben-Gvir Friday, with the two sides agreeing to run on a joint ticket in next year’s election – Israel’s third election in less than a year.

According to the terms of the deal made between the two factions, the Jewish Home will retain the top spot on the list for Peretz, while Otzma will get the third, sixth, and ninth slots on the joint list.

The deal does not yet include, however the National Union faction, led by Transportation Minister Bezalel Smotrich.

Following the agreement Friday, the Jewish Home and Otzma Yehudit parties called on the National Union to join the unified right-wing ticket, adding they hoped to bring the National Union onto the ticket before the beginning of the Sabbath Friday.

“We have responsibilities to the right-wing camp,” said Peretz. “We cannot let right-wing votes go to waste. These elections will decide the fate of the right-wing government and Religious Zionism. The call of the hour is unity.”

“We are unifying our ranks and moving forward together. I call on Minister Bezalel Smotrich to join us and to move forward together even today so that the results of the election will finally be decisive.”

Attorney Itamar Ben-Gvir, who is expected to take the third spot on the joint list, said Otzma Yehudit was “happy about the alliance formed this morning, which is good news for the right-wing camp.”

“The alliance between Otzma and the Jewish Home will save the Right and bring 61 seats for the formation of a right-wing government.”

Blue and White MK Yair Lapid blasted the agreement Friday, calling it “disgraceful” and accusing Otzma Yehudit of being “racist” and “anti-Jewish”.

“The decision by Jewish Home to run with the racist, anti-Jewish ‘Otzma Yehudit’ is a disgrace to religious Zionism. Jewish Home have lost the right to talk about Jewish values.”