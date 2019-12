Hashem works behind the scenes to make sure that history happens.

No Rest for the Righteous

Yitzchak Reuven goes solo one last time, as Rabbi Richman is expected to be back behind the mike for next week's Temple Talk.

Yitzchak provides an in-depth explanation of parashat Vayeshev and the Yosef story via the Midrashic interpretations our our sages.

In anticipation of Hanukkah, which begins Sunday evening, Yitzchak promises that next week's Temple Talk with Rabbi Richman will be dedicated to the much beloved Festival of Lights.