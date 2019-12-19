On the grass, face-to-face

Defense Minister Naftali Bennett and IDF Chief of Staff General Aviv Kochavi visited a training exercise of the 188th Brigade of the Northern Command on Wednesday.

After the training exercise, the two men privately discussed the threats and challenges on the northern front, with an emphasis on the need to curb Iran's establishment in Syria and the window of opportunity at the present time to carry it out.

The exercise that Bennett and Kochavi watched was a combat simulation in the north with armed forces, infantry, combat engineering, the Air Force, and more.

The soldiers carried out a training exercise for combat in a complex and crowded area, using a combination of advanced intelligence and offensive capabilities.

Bennett concluded the visit with a strong warning to Iran. "We have soldiers and commanders who know how to protect the north. As much as Iran tries to establish itself on Syrian soil, it will sink into the Syrian sands. Syria is becoming Iran's Vietnam. We are increasing the pressure. Iran has nothing to look for on Syrian soil. We will continue to protect the borders of the country."