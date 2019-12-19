Ayelet Shaked will run as part of the New Right

'I invite you, the beloved Jewish people, my friends in Religious Zionism and the ideological right, to join us.'

MK Ayelet Shaked decided on Thursday that she will run in the upcoming elections as part of the New Right party. She will be number two on the list after Defense Minister Naftali Bennett.

Shaked and Bennett are splitting the responsibility for running the party and will select the list for the 23rd Knesset together.

Bennett and Shaked will try to attract "soft-right" voters who voted in previous elections for Blue and White and Yisrael Beiteinu. "The right returns forever," Bennett wrote on Twitter following Shaked's decision.

"My friends, I'm setting out, this evening with my friend, Naftali Bennett, to a campaign for a great victory of the New Right - an optimistic and deeply rooted right, a right of achievement and unity, a journey to the leadership of the state," Shaked wrote on Facebook.

"I invite you, the beloved Jewish people, my friends in Religious Zionism and the ideological right, to join us."

Shaked mentioned her recent indecision, saying, "I met with many people - people in my camp as well as with people in other camps - to understand how we, as a country, can return from these elections strong and united, how to stop the hatred, the sectarianism, the personal and sectoral invalidation. I reached one conclusion - the New Right is the only party that will act to stop the divisiveness, end the divisions, accept the other and the different."

''I want to continue to make an impact here because Israel needs leaders - not just politicians - leaders who have the ability to see a vision and think about our love for our country - cohesive leadership.

"I believe that Naftali and I and the New Right have the power to be the place of good people in Israel, a union of people who contribute to society, to the state, to the economy and to our future. The New Right is the place of good people and I believe that there are hundreds of thousands of those."

Meanwhile, Bayit Yehudi and the National Union are embroiled in a dispute over their list for the upcoming elections.

National Union chairman Bezalel Smotrich is pushing for party primaries to choose the list, while Bayit Yehudi chairman Rafi Peretz fears for his position and prefers to leave the list as it was in the previous election.