Serious car accident in the south, 2 people burned to death

The 3 passengers in the 2nd car were also injured. Two people in their 30s are in serious condition and a third is in moderate condition.

Two people were burned to death after their vehicle caught fire on Thursday afternoon following a car accident on Highway 40 near the Shizafon junction in the southern Negev.

MDA crews who were called to the scene had to wait until the fire was extinguished at which point it was too late to do anything but pronounce the death of the two passengers.



The three passengers in the second car involved in the accident were also injured. A man and woman in their 30s are in serious condition and a 30-year-old man is in moderate condition. The passengers were evacuated by helicopter to Soroka Hospital in Beer Sheva.

"This was a very serious accident," MDA paramedic Nir Yefet said. "When we arrived, we saw a burning vehicle with two passengers trapped inside. Three passengers were extricated from the other vehicle, two men and a woman in their 30s. They suffered multiple systemic injuries and were conscious. We gave them life-saving medical care. We transferred two of them in serious condition, a man and a woman, to an MDA helicopter that landed nearby. We evacuated the other man in moderate condition, fully conscious. "

"After the firefighting crew finished extinguishing the burning vehicle and it was possible to approach, we saw two passengers without signs of life. We were forced to determine their deaths at the scene."