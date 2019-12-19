'In our region the weak do not survive, the strong survive. And we must be strong as we have never been.'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu visited the Maor Tuvia Yeshiva today, headed by Rabbi Shabtai Sabato in Mitzpe Jericho.

"Just as the liberation of Judea and Samaria requires continued struggle, so preserving independence and establishing it requires continued struggle and intensification," the Prime Minister was quoted as saying on Kan News.

Netanyahu went on to tell the students, "If there is one thing I dedicate my life to - it is to empower the State of Israel. The place of the Jewish People is in the State of Israel and we need a strong state.

"In our region the weak do not survive, the strong survive. And we must be strong as we have never been. I dedicate my life to empowering Israel economically and militarily, and together, these two things combine for political power," Netanyahu noted.

"They come from around the world and they're astonished," Netanyahu said, emphasizing, "Everything is built on spiritual power. From here I'm going to the funeral of Geula Cohen who passed away last night. There was a flame in her, there was fire, faith."