Victims of Hostilities Organization holds Bar and Bat Mitzvah ceremony for children affected by Islamic attacks.

צפו: בר מצווה לנפגעי פעולות איבה בכותל המערבי

The Victims of Hostilities Organization this morning held a Bar and Bat Mitzvah ceremony for children of terror victims.

Dozens of children, orphans, bereaved siblings, and disabled children were involved in the event. These include those who were hit by rocket and Qassam fire in the Gaza area and southern parts of the country, and in various Islamic attacks.

The culmination of the ceremony will take place at the State President's Residence in the presence of the State President and Eurovision winner Neta Barzilai.





