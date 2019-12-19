Beverly Hills Police arrest Nessah Synagogue vandal in Hawaii

The Beverly Hills Police Department has made an arrest in connection with the vandalism that took place at the Nessah Synagogue on Saturday, December 14th.

Anton Nathaniel Redding, 24, of Millersville, Pennsylvania was arrested and charged with Vandalism of a Religious Property, and Commercial Burglary. The charges filed include a penalty enhancement for a "Hate Crime" under the California Penal Code.

Redding was identified as a suspect on December 17th as a result of a thorough investigation, review of surveillance footage, and processing forensic evidence. Once Redding was identified, a warrant was obtained for his arrest, and investigators along with the crime impact team shifted their focus to locating Redding.

Shortly after identifying Redding as the suspect, investigators determined that Redding was in the state of Hawaii. Detectives traveled to Hawaii to locate Redding. Working collectively with the local Hawaiian authorities, Redding was located in Kona and taken into custody.



Redding is currently being held in custody, without bail, where he will remain until an extradition hearing is held to authorize his transfer to the state of California. Once the extradition is approved, Redding will be transferred from Hawaii to California and will ultimately appear at the Airport Courthouse in Los Angeles.