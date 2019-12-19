Ayelet Shaked: 'Geula Cohen will continue to inspire me'

New Right Chairwoman MK Ayelet Shaked eulogizes the late Geula Cohen who passed away last night at 94 years old.

"Geula Cohen has been a model for strong, courageous, powerful women who are fearlessly focused.

"She was from the Etzel and Lehi fighters, one of the founders of the State, who loved Eretz Yisrael with all her heart and soul, carried the banner of Zionism and fought uncompromisingly for the sake of the whole of Eretz Yisrael and for the entire settlement.

"The late Geula Cohen has inspired me and continues to inspire me to continue to fight boldly for the principles and values ​​that are important to me, the Land of Israel and the Nation of Israel.

"Our generation and future generations must embrace her legacy and will: to love the people of Israel and the land of Israel, to fight for it and for its integrity, without dread and without fear.

"I send condolences to Minister Tzahi Hanegbi and the whole family. May she rest in peace."