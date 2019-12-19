Beirut removes statue that remotely resembles Star of David

Statue removed because of viral photo showing it looks like Star of David when viewed from specific angle.

New Lebanon Online published a report about a statue that was removed from Martyrs’ Square in the heart of Beirut at the behest of Beirut’s governor, Ziad Chbib, reports the Middle East Media Research Institute (MEMRI).

The statue, which was made of several large squares of metal, was removed because of a viral photo that showed that it looks like a Star of David when viewed from a specific angle.

Expressing his disapproval of the fact that some people do not understand art and culture, the reporter emphasized that Israel is Lebanon’s number one enemy and criticized Lebanon’s media for spreading lies and misinforming the public.

The statue, by British artist Nathaniel Rackowe, was installed in Beirut Martyrs' Square in July 2018.