'When you repent, I'll talk to you'

"ח"כ פורר, כשתחזור בתשובה אדבר איתך"

MK Yisrael Eichler (United Torah Judaism) gave a sharply worded speech at the Knesset plenum, in which he attacked the conduct of the members of the Yisrael Beytenu party.

"Yisrael Beytenu distributes shocking videos against the haredi public in which it charges that 'a million Orthodox are living at our expense.' I stress that it is [Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor] Liberman who has waged war against the haredi public, regardless of Russian Jews. I will not give Liberman the Russian Jews. Russian Jews are ours. Our smartest sages were born in Russia,” Eichler said.

"I heard from Menachem Begin about his father seeing gentiles who beat the rabbi of Brest. He took a stick and fought them, and was injured. As he lay in bed, he said, ‘I defended the honor of the Jewish elders,’" continued Eichler.

During the speech, Eichler was heckled by MK Oded Forer of Yisrael Beytenu. MK Eichler replied: "I did not ask you to speak, you do not deserve it, I do not want to talk to you. Do not interrupt me. When you go back to being the Oder Forer we knew before Liberman declared war on haredi Judaism, then I will talk to you.”

“As long as you are waging war against our children, as long as you make half a million people hate us, meet our kids on the street and yell ‘Jew’ in a derogatory fashion at them, I don't want to talk to you. When you repent, I will talk to you,” added Eichler.