House votes to impeach Trump

House of Representatives passes article 1 calling to impeach Trump for abuse of power.

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday night became the third president in US history to be impeached.

The House of Representatives voted in favor of the first article calling to impeach Trump for abuse of power.

230 lawmakers voted in favor and 197 voted against. Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard voted present.

The House then approved the second article which charges Trump with obstruction of Congress by a 229-198 vote.

The Senate trial on whether to remove the president will begin in early January.

Two Democrats, Reps. Jeff Van Drew of New Jersey and Collin Peterson of Minnesota, voted with Republicans against both articles of impeachment, while another voted yes on abuse of power and no on obstruction of Congress.

Van Drew has already said he will switch parties and join the Republican Party.

Before Trump, only two other US presidents have been impeached - Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton.