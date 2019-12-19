Legendary Israeli heroine Geulah Cohen tells her story

In memory of Geulah Cohen we rebroadcast an interview with her about the founding of Israel and her proudest moment in the Knesset.

Life Lessons - November 20th 2015

What was it like to be a part of the founding of the State of Israel?

Geulah Cohen was an Israeli icon, a figure larger than life. A few years ago, she shared with Arutz Sheva stories of her work in the Jewish underground as a radio announcer prior to the founding of the state, and her incarceration and escape from a British women's prison in Bethlehem.

With strong emotion, she told of the moment of the declaration of the State of Israel. She also discussed her two decades as a member of Israel's Knesset where she used her influence for the good of the Nation of Israel and the Land of Israel.

Tune in to get a taste of the passion and dedication of one of the true heroines of modern Israeli history. Listen to discover which Knesset bills Geulah Cohen was most proud of putting into law.

This show is not to be missed!