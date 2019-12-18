Rare medical procedure saves stabbed baby

MDA paramedic Mohammad Shibli performs, rare, complex procedure to save life on 1-year-old who was stabbed by his mother.

A rare medical procedure performed by a Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedic in the field saved the life of the 1-year-old toddler who was stabbed by his mother Wednesday.

"Due to the baby's severe injury, he could not breathe and the respiratory tube could not be inserted in the usual way," said paramedic MDA Mohammad Shibli. "Every moment was a real danger to his life and his condition was critical. I have been in MDA for 10 years, dealing daily with life-saving, but I never imagined that I would need to perform such a complex and rare procedure on a baby in the field."

"It was amazing to see his situation stabilize in just a few moments and I hope his situation improves. I did everything I could to save his life," Shibli added.

Dr. Haney Bahos, director of emergency surgery at Rambam Hospital in Haifa, provided an update on the baby's condition.

"He came with a serious injury and the senior staff waited for him in the hospital trauma room. After we stabilized his condition, we took him directly to the operating room for further treatment. The steps need to be taken cautiously to achieve the best result," the doctor said.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident. The mother who called the hotline 100 said she hurt her little son and also injured herself. She was hospitalized in a minor condition at Nazareth Hospital and subsequently arrested for questioning.