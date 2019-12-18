Family of Rina Shnerb, who was killed in terrorist bombing, respond to arrest of the killers.

The family of Rina Shnerb arrived at the Ofer Military Court on Wednesday, where indictments were filed against the terrorists behind the attack in which she was murdered.

"We are here following the arrest of the terrorists, a very large squad who murdered Rina, among other things. First of all, we want to say thank you to G-d and the security forces," said Rabbi Eitan Shnerb, Rina's father, who was also wounded in the attack.

"It's very important to destroy the terrorists' houses," the family members said. "We demand and expect the most severe punishment for the terrorists. Killers who murdered such sweet little girls do not deserve to see daylight. They should be sent to jail without parole and pardon."

Prime Minister Netanyahu praised the security forces for arresting the killers.

“I commend the ISA, IDF and the [Israel Police] Special Anti-Terrorism unit for apprehending the reprehensible terrorists who murdered Rina Shnerb and wounded her father and brother. The long arm of Israel reaches all those who seek our lives and it will continue to do so,” Netanyahu said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Shin Bet internal security agency revealed that the three terrorists had been part of a massive 50-member terrorist cell tied to the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), which was also responsible for several shooting attacks north of Jerusalem.

Security officials said the terror cell was planning major attacks, set to be carried out in the near future.

The three terrorists from the cell who carried out the August 2019 bombing attack that killed Rina Shnerb include:

Forty-four-year-old Samer Arbid of Ramallah, who was arrested in September for the attack and has been arrested four times in the past for his terrorist activities. Arbid organized the terror cell and was responsible both for constructing and detonating the bomb which killed Shnerb.

Yazan Hussein Hassani Magmas, 24, a resident of Bir Zeit near Ramallah, who was involved in not only the August 2019 bombing attack but also a number of other terror attacks.