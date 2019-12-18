Mother stabs one-year-old baby

A one-year-old baby was brought Wednesday to a local clinic after being stabbed by his mother.

The infant, who arrived unconscious at the clinic in the northern Arab town of Ilut, was treated by Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics, who declared him to be in serious condition.

The MDA teams transferred the infant to the EMMS Nazareth Hospital.

At first, it was not clear how the child had been injured.

However, it later became clear that the infant's mother was responsible for the injuries, and had called the police saying she stabbed her son and wants to commit suicide.

Statistics show that mothers are more likely than fathers to severely abuse or neglect their children.

In addition, nearly a third of infant and child fatalities are perpetrated by the mother acting alone, while over 20% more are perpetrated by the mother and father acting together. On the other hand, in just 15% of infant and child fatalities, the father acted alone.