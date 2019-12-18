

Didn't help build Jerusalem? Now's your chance to build Hevron You can beautify Hevron and honor the original Fathers and Mothers. Arutz Sheva Staff,

Gershon Elinson, Flash 90 Cave of the Patriarchs All the tribes of Yisrael came to David at Hevron and said, “We are your own flesh and blood. (Samuel 2 5:1)



Did you help fund the building of Jerusalem back at the turn of the century when it was transitioning from a desert wasteland into a world-class city? If the answer is no, this could be your chance.



That’s because Biblical Israel’s original capital - Hevron (Hebron) - is at that very stage now. And now we have a chance to claim a stake in its rejuvenation.



Background



Home of the Maarat Hamachpelah (Cave of the Patriarchs), Hevron was the first piece of real estate purchased by the first Jew – Avraham. Rich in Biblical history, this ancient treasure of a town was then conquered by Caleb. It is also where King David was instructed by Heaven to establish his kingdom before taking Jerusalem. It’s also the burial site of Yishai, King David’s father and Ruth, his great grandmother.



Today, Hevron is home to a brave Jewish community that keeps the place accessible for Jews, Israelis, and Bible and history lovers from around the world. In support, the Hebron Fund is kicking off a 24-hour ‘Give-a-thon’. The goal: to raise $1 million for Israel’s most ancient and most strategic Jewish community – Hevron.



Trump’s Announcement



US Secretary of State Pompeo recently announced that the US is reversing course and recognizing the legality of Israeli communities in Judea and Samaria. On the heels of that, Israeli Defense Minister Naftali Bennett (New Right) authorized the planning of a new Jewish residential project in the town’s wholesale market. This double green light has propelled the city’s Jewish community to undertake ambitious plans.



Raising funds



That’s why the Hebron Fund, a non-profit which works to improve the Jewish quarter of the city, is running a 24-hour fundraising campaign. The campaign’s objectives are divided into three elements as the city’s international spokesman, Yishai Fleisher, breaks it down:



Click to Donate



The first part is the growth element. “There’s an alignment between the US and Israel to see Jewish Hevron flourish."



Houses of Worship



The funds that the Hebron Fund receives will go directly to expanding the public facilities including parks and recreation as well as synagogues and kindergartens that will inevitably dot the landscape in the city’s near future.



It’s chilly



The second element is the fact that it’s now winter. Most people don’t realize how cold it can get in Hevron during the winter months. That’s why Fleisher stressed that the funds you donate today will go towards insulating homes and kindergartens. Jewish heroes living in the challenging Hevron landscape should not have to add heat to their list of problems. “We want to strengthen the residents and their children to stay warm this winter because all of these people are front line soldiers,” says Fleisher.



Illumination



The third element is a big plan to light up the Cave of the Patriarchs at night – just like the Old City of Jerusalem. This initiative fits in nicely with the upcoming Hanukkah holiday – the Festival of Lights. Contributions will go to illuminating the oldest never-destroyed structure in Israel - the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron - making it a tourist attraction and holy pilgrimage site during both the day…and the night as well.



Making the 700,000 yearly tourists feel more welcome is a major goal of the Hebron Fund. “Your contributions will go directly to beautifying the ancient holy city, make it a major attraction, and recast Hevron as a World Heritage Site!”



Honor thy Father and Mother



The ethos of Hevron is to emulate Avraham and Sarah's hospitality and love of the land. Now, the Jewish community of Hevron and the Hebron Fund invite you to honor their life, and their burial site. That’s why the Hebron Fund, a non-profit which works to improve the Jewish quarter of the city, is running a 24-hour fundraising campaign. The campaign’s objectives are divided into three elements as the city’s international spokesman, Yishai Fleisher, breaks it down:The first part is the growth element. “There’s an alignment between the US and Israel to see Jewish Hevron flourish."The funds that the Hebron Fund receives will go directly to expanding the public facilities including parks and recreation as well as synagogues and kindergartens that will inevitably dot the landscape in the city’s near future.The second element is the fact that it’s now winter. Most people don’t realize how cold it can get in Hevron during the winter months. That’s why Fleisher stressed that the funds you donate today will go towards insulating homes and kindergartens. Jewish heroes living in the challenging Hevron landscape should not have to add heat to their list of problems. “We want to strengthen the residents and their children to stay warm this winter because all of these people are front line soldiers,” says Fleisher.The third element is a big plan to light up the Cave of the Patriarchs at night – just like the Old City of Jerusalem. This initiative fits in nicely with the upcoming Hanukkah holiday – the Festival of Lights. Contributions will go to illuminating the oldest never-destroyed structure in Israel - the Cave of the Patriarchs in Hevron - making it a tourist attraction and holy pilgrimage site during both the day…and the night as well.Making the 700,000 yearly tourists feel more welcome is a major goal of the Hebron Fund. “Your contributions will go directly to beautifying the ancient holy city, make it a major attraction, and recast Hevron as a World Heritage Site!”The ethos of Hevron is to emulate Avraham and Sarah's hospitality and love of the land. Now, the Jewish community of Hevron and the Hebron Fund invite you to honor their life, and their burial site. Donate to the Hebron Fund now. You have 24 hours…Go!





top