Prince Charles to visit Israel

In first, UK's Prince of Wales will undertake program of engagements in Israel.

Prince Charles of Wales will attend the World Holocaust Forum at the invitation of Israeli President Reuven Rivlin on 23 January 2020, a Wednesday statement from Clarence House read.

While in Israel, the Prince will undertake a number of engagements on behalf of the British Government.

The World Holocaust Forum will be held at Yad Vashem, the World Holocaust Remembrance Centre in Jerusalem, and will commemorate the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

British Ambassador to Israel Neil Wigan said: "I am delighted HRH the Prince of Wales has accepted President Reuven Rivlin’s invitation, and will come to Israel to participate in the Yad Vashem ceremony commemorating the 75th Anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau."

"Prince Charles has visited Israel twice in the past, and I am pleased that this time he will get to see a bit more of Israel."

Though Prince Charles visited Jerusalem in 1995 and 2016 on behalf of Queen Elizabeth, this will be the first time that he has has undertaken a program of engagements in the area.

In addition to his visit to Yad Vashem Prince Charles will visit Ramallah, to speak with Palestinian Authority Chairman Mahmoud Abbas and others on behalf of the British government.