Likud minister: 'We won't bash other right-wing parties'

At train inauguration ceremony, Transportation Min. Katz promises Likud won't look to harm 'sister parties' in election campaign.

Transportation Minister Yisrael Katz (Likud) promised Wednesday morning that his party will refrain from bashing its "sister parties" in the campaigns leading up to the March 2020 elections.

These "sister parties" are the Jewish Home, National Union, and New Right.

At a ceremony inaugurating the new Jerusalem-Tel Aviv train line, Katz spoke about the upcoming elections and expressed support for Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's bid to continue in his position as Likud chairman.

"The candidate who I support, Binyamin Netanyahu, is like this new train, while the opposing candidate is more similar to the old Turkish train," Katz said. "[Gideon] Sa'ar is not a traitor, he's acting inappropriately and he has taken an anti-Netanyahu stance within the Likud."

He added that the upcoming elections are "between Netanyahu and a right-wing government, and Blue and White and [Joint Arab List Chairman MK] Ayman Odeh."