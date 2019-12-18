Historic event brings Porto's Jews and Catholics together

An historic event Tuesday in Porto, Portugal, brought together the city's Jewish and Catholic communities.
Under the Global Project in the Fields of Culture and Religion, the Jewish Community of Oporto and the Roman Catholic Diocese of Oporto met in an unprecedented interfaith gathering between the two Portuguese communities.
At 11:30am, for a better understating of their history and experiences, the delegations visited the Jewish Museum of Oporto.
The protocol Global Project in the Fields of Culture and Religion was established to reinforce the relationship between both communities, in cooperation.
“This project is a cut with the past of misunderstandings and certainty of a future made hand in hand. It is unique in the world, as Oporto is also unique,” said D. Manuel Linda, Bishop of Oporto.
“Social, cultural and other dialogue is necessary to achieve full tolerance between the Roman Catholic Church and Jewish communities, particularly in societies in which negative stereotypes are entrenched, ignoring for example the fact that many Jews struggle financially,” explained Gabriela Cantergi, member of the board of the Jewish Community in charge of interfaith relations.
These initiatives have received financial and practical support from Jewish philanthropic families as well as organisations such as the Embassy of the State of Israel in Portugal, B´nai B´rith International and Anti-Defamation League.