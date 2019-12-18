Largest menorah in Israel is inaugurated in Sderot

A giant Hannukah menorah was inaugurated Tuesday in Sderot at a festive event in the presence of Jewish Agency Chairman Isaac Herzog and Sderot Mayor Alon David.

The 40 foot-high (12 meter) menorah is now the largest in Israel, and was donated by the Dutch organization Christians for Israel (CVI) to show solidarity with residents on the Gaza border in light of rocket fire. The event was also attended by Dutch Chief Rabbi Binyomin Jacobs and CVI Chairman Mr. Pim van der Hoff, whose organization is also committed, through Keren Hayesod, to supporting Jewish Agency programs for Gaza border residents.

Chairman of The Jewish Agency, Isaac Herzog said: "This huge hannukiah that made its way to Sderot all the way from the Netherlands is a symbol of the tremendous support Gaza border residents also receive from friends of Israel across the globe. The solidarity that members of Christians for Israel wanted to express with Sderot and the surrounding communities is heart-warming. Let's all hope the light of candles brings resilience and quiet to all who live here. The Jewish Agency will continue to support Gaza border residents, together with our partners at the Jewish Federations of North America and Keren Hayesod."