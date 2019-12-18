Jerusalem residents to be eligible for an hour of free parking

The Jerusalem Municipality on Wednesday morning announced that beginning on January 1, 2020, residents of the city would be eligible for an hour of free parking within the city limits.

In order to enjoy the free hour of parking each day, residents must register on the municipality's website and attach the relevant documents.

Once a resident has completed the registration process, he or she will receive a text message saying: "You have successfully registered for a free first hour of parking. The discount will be activated within 48 hours of this SMS."

The free parking is according to the municipal road signs, and conditional on the use of Pango or Cellopark. These apps will show that the resident is entitled to an hour of free parking.

In addition, those who hold a "Jerusalemite" card will receive a 20% discount on every hour of parking after the first hour.

Jerusalem Mayor Moshe Lion said: "After a year of hard work, I am excited and happy to announce to Jerusalem's residents that beginning on the first of January, they will be eligible for an hour of free parking. In the past year, Jerusalem has undergone a revolution in every area, and now the revolution has come to the issue of parking as well."

"In the coming term, I will continue working hard to make Jerusalem proud. Have a happy parking holiday, Jerusalem."