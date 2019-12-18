Report: Ayelet Shaked offered second spot in Yisrael Beytenu

Yisrael Beytenu chief Avidgor Liberman has offered New Right MK and former Justice Minister Ayelet Shaked the second spot on his party’s list for the next election, according to a report by Zman Yisrael.

According to the report, Liberman not only offered Shaked the second spot on the Yisrael Beytenu Knesset list, but promised her that the party would rejoin the right-wing bloc and help form a rightists government if the March 2nd election again leaves him in the position of kingmaker.

Furthermore, Shaked would be allowed to take any ministry offered to the party in a future government.

Sources close to the party say the faction believes Shaked could bring three seats if added to the Yisrael Beytenu list.

A source close to the former Justice Minister confirmed that the offer had been made, but said that Shaked had rejected it, instead hoping to reform the joint ‘Yamina’ list with the New Right and Jewish Home – National Union.

Despite her refusal, Yisrael Beytenu is reportedly leaving the offer open in case Shaked has a change of heart.