'Meretz are the dinosaurs of the left'

MK Stav Shaffir criticizes Meretz for planning to drop her down in the order on the party's list for the March election.

Knesset member Stav Shaffir is preparing for an independent run in the upcoming elections as leader of the Green Party, Channel 12 News reported on Tuesday.

Before the September election, Shaffir left the Labor Party and joined the Green Party which later ran on a joint ticket with Meretz and Ehud Barak’s Israel Democratic Party, under the name Democratic Union.

According to Tuesday’s report, Shaffir is in conflict with Knesset members from Meretz who are planning to place her and Major General Yair Golan in lower spots on the Democratic Union list for the March election.

In an interview with Channel 12 News, Shaffir strongly attacked the initiative to move her down from the number two spot on the slate and called for the holding of open primaries under a united party. In addition, Shaffir also called for primaries to determine the leadership of the Democratic Union, which is currently headed by MK Nitzan Horowitz.

"The Democratic Union and the Labor Party must run together," she said in Tuesday’s interview. "In order to determine spots on the list, you do not sit in a closed room, where a bunch of wheeler-dealers arrange spots for themselves, but rather hold primaries."

"All the voters of the Democratic Union should be allowed to come and choose the leadership and the order of the list,” added Shaffir, who also referred to the members of Meretz as the “dinosaurs of the left.”