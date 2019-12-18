Hamas: We exposed Israeli intelligence activity

Senior Hamas official says the organization's security apparatus exposed Israel's attempt to locate Hamas rockets and mortars.

The Lebanese Al-Mayadeen TV channel, which is affiliated with Hezbollah, on Tuesday aired a documentary on what Hamas claims is a success recorded by its military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades, in the intelligence battle against Israel.

According to the report, Israeli intelligence tried to recruit a Gaza resident as an agent, while taking advantage of his economic situation, and asked him to provide information on the location of the terrorist organization’s rockets and mortars.

According to the military wing of the terrorist organization, Israeli intelligence provided the agent with a black suitcase containing tools with which he was to sabotage Hamas’ rockets. Among other things, the documentary showed an electric drill and other tools that were seized from the alleged agent’s suitcase.

According to the publication, the collaborator's mission was to insert explosive detonators into the rockets so that they would explode at launch, and install GPS devices on rocket launchers so that the Israeli Air Force could bomb them during an escalation.

The Hamas intelligence apparatus located the Israeli activity and carried out a counter plan that disrupted the IDF's action plan, the report claimed.

A Hamas official said that Hamas' intelligence apparatus would continue to act to expose Israeli intelligence agents operating in the Gaza Strip in order to cut Israel off from its sources of information.

Hamas regularly claims to have captured “Israeli spies”, and many times it tries them and sentences them to death.

The group also boasts from time to time that it uncovered Israeli intelligence operations in Gaza.

In October of 2018, the group claimed to have exposed and arrested a Palestinian Arab who had worked as an intelligence agent for Israel for 15 years.

In March of that year, the group claimed it had arrested a local man who had been working as a “spy” for Israel and who intended to convince Gazans not to take part in a violent protest march along the Gaza-Israel border.