Is Trump’s order to fight anti-Semitism dangerous for Jews?

President Trump's executive order to combat anti-Semitism on college campuses triggers strong feelings among American Jews.

Michael Brenner, professor of Israel Studies at American University, Susannah Heschel, professor and chair of Jewish Studies at Dartmouth College and amd Jonathan Tobin, editor-in-chief of Jewish News Syndicate, discuss the assumption that the majority of Jews in the United States don't see themselves as a separate nationality or a race.

The Washington Post editorial even claimed that "The announcement of Trump's policy change echoes older debates about Jewish identity over the past 250 years - which is why the first reports of the executive order sparked such controversy."

Is the President's move good or bad for the Jews? Is this a question of supporting Republicans or Democrats? The experts discuss and try to answer.