Are the Crown’s Jews in danger?

Journalist Tuvia Tenenbom talks extensively about the anti-Semitism in Britain that led him to write his new book "Taming of the Jew".

Prolific Israeli author and journalist Tuvia Tenenbom did not expect to find anti-Semitism and Zionism masquerading as pro-Palestinian activism in the UK when he set out to write a book on London theater and British opinions on Brexit.

His soon-to-be-published "Taming of the Jew" is the result of painful realities exposed to the man who made it his life's mission to bring out difficult truths that lie under Western staged attitudes. Denial. Fear. Learned helplessness. Even if Corbyn is out of power, what does the future hold for the Crown's Jews?