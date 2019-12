Josh Hasten talks about the reverberating question: Why Israel needs another election campaign and whether it will make a real change.

Believe it or not, Israel will be holding elections for the 23rd Knesset this March - the third country-wide election in just one year, after MKs from the leading parties were unsuccessful in forming a government coalition.

Gil Hoffman, Chief Political Correspondent for the Jerusalem Post and Land of Israel show host, joins Josh Hasten to explain why Israelis will be going back to the polls on Monday, March 2, 2020.